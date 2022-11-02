News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Gehlot Telling Modi?

What Is Gehlot Telling Modi?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 02, 2022 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What were our political leaders up to on the first day of November?

 

IMAGE: Is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left, telling Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, second from left, why he didn't want to be Congress president?
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, right, appears curious what a Congress CM is telling the PM at the Mangarh Dham Ki Gaurav Gatha programme in Banswara as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, second from right, maintains an impassive face. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, right, joins party MP Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Photograph: AICC/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left, interacts with Dr Shankar Acharya, the longest serving (1993 to 2001) chief economic advisor to the GoI and honorary professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, at ICRIER's annual international G-20 conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, second from right, and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, right, perform Ganga Aarti in Haridwar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, wearing traditional attire, tries his hand at playing the drum at the inauguration of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
India, The Electoral Autocracy
India, The Electoral Autocracy
The Risks Of Declaring Victory Too Soon
The Risks Of Declaring Victory Too Soon
SKY is the limit! Suryakumar is No 1 T20I batter
SKY is the limit! Suryakumar is No 1 T20I batter
CJI-led bench rejects plea against Justice Chandrachud
CJI-led bench rejects plea against Justice Chandrachud
T20 WC PIX: India survive Bangladesh scare
T20 WC PIX: India survive Bangladesh scare
'Wish my mother named me K-K-K-Kiran!'
'Wish my mother named me K-K-K-Kiran!'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Kharge Can Change Indian Politics

How Kharge Can Change Indian Politics

Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch

Freebies: Nothing Called A Free Lunch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances