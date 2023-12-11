When Paradise Freezes Over

Night temperatures have plummeted in Kashmir with the weekend recording the coldest nights of the season.

IMAGE: Boys walk over frozen water of leaked water pipes as Srinagar shivers at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Photograph: Umar Ganie

IMAGE: Parked shikaras on the Dal Lake on a foggy morning after Srinagar experienced the coldest night so far this winter. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People enjoy a shikara ride on the Dal Lake on a foggy morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vehicles ply amid dense fog in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kashmir's famed Kahwa is ready to be consumed on a cold and foggy morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People buy warm clothes from the roadside in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man scribbles on the windscreen of a car, covered with a thin layer of snow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A park covered with a layer of snow. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A snow-covered park in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com