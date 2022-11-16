News
Rediff.com  » News » When Modi Planted A Tree In Bali

When Modi Planted A Tree In Bali

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2022 13:46 IST
Flanked by US President Joe Biden and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi planted a tree at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai mangrove forest in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

 

IMAGE: Leaders raise their garden hoes for a group photo during the tree planting event at the mangrove forest. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: How many of these leaders like gardening, we wonder. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter.com

 

IMAGE: From left: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Biden, Modi and Joko prepare the soil during the tree planting event. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden, Modi and Joko are joined by European Union President Ursula von der Leyen at the event. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Joko and Modi point to Biden's tree as Albanese, left, looks on. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Joko, Modi, Biden, Albanese and der Leyen visit a mangrove seeding area. Photograph: Dita Alangkara/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden, Modi and Joko take a walk through the forest. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Der Leyen, Biden and Modi listen to Joko before the tree planting event. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz and Biden seem entranced by Modi's presumably gardening stories. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter.com

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
