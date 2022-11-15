News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Xi come face to face at G20 dinner, shake hands, break ice

Modi, Xi come face to face at G20 dinner, shake hands, break ice

By Ashwani Talwar
Last updated on: November 15, 2022 19:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands Tuesday at a side event at the G20 Summit in Bali, a gesture sparking interest because of the strained bilateral relations over a border clash two years back.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a G20 side event, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Photograph: Screen grab via ANI on Twitter

A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the brief exchange between the two leaders.

 

There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday. But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not mention such a meeting.

Since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there has been no one-on-one meetings between the two leaders.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

In September, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

No separate meeting is believed to have taken place between them there, though it is presumed they would have exchanged pleasantries.

In Bali, the handshake took place towards the end of the dinner. The two greeted each other as Xi walked by. They shook hands and the video showed a brief relaxed conversation, before the camera moved elsewhere and the transmission ended.

The dinner was held at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park in a somewhat informal setting. G20 leaders watched dance performances as they dined.

Xi had a bilateral meeting Monday with US President Joe Biden, where the two appeared to have struck a conciliatory note, amid tensions over self-ruled Taiwan and other issues.

Modi is in Bali to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ashwani Talwar in Bali
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
Modi at G20: Return to ceasefire, diplomacy in Ukraine
Modi at G20: Return to ceasefire, diplomacy in Ukraine
PIX: Modi At G20 In Bali
PIX: Modi At G20 In Bali
India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora
India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora
HC asks how Morbi bridge upkeep deal went to Oreva
HC asks how Morbi bridge upkeep deal went to Oreva
VHP demands central law against forceful conversion
VHP demands central law against forceful conversion
India, US begin Yudh Abhyas military drill in U'khand
India, US begin Yudh Abhyas military drill in U'khand
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora

India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora

Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron

Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances