Rediff.com  » News » Modi At G20 In Bali

Modi At G20 In Bali

By Rediff News Bureau
November 15, 2022 11:18 IST
Glimpses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bali to attend the G20 summit on Monday, November 14, 2022.

 

Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi is greeted by the Indian community on his arrival. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi arrives at the venue of the G20 Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter.com

 

IMAGE: Modi attends a working session on food and energy security at the summit.
US President Joe Biden is also seen. Photograph: @MEAIndia/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi attends a working session on food and energy security. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: USA President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other during the first working session. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi greets Biden as External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi greets Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the host for the G20 summit in Nusa Dua. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit. Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
