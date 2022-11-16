29 Months After Galwan, Modi Meets Xi

29 months to the day after Chinese soldiers brutally killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Xi Jinping, general secretary of China's Communist party, at the G20 summit at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park in Badung, Bali, Indonesia.

Photographs: PTI Photo IMAGE: This is the first time Modi has met Xi since November 2019. Both leaders were present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan in September, but the prime minister had then ignored the Chinese tyrant.

IMAGE: The lady on the right in the photograph above is Peng Liyuan, Xi's second wife and a well-known singer in China.



What has happened behind the scenes for this IMAGE: Modi and Xi about to shake hands for the first time in two years.What has happened behind the scenes for this 'thaw' to occur?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com