29 Months After Galwan, Modi Meets Xi

29 Months After Galwan, Modi Meets Xi

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2022 09:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

29 months to the day after Chinese soldiers brutally killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Xi Jinping, general secretary of China's Communist party, at the G20 summit at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park in Badung, Bali, Indonesia.

Narendra Modi and Xi Zinping

IMAGE: This is the first time Modi has met Xi since November 2019. Both leaders were present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan in September, but the prime minister had then ignored the Chinese tyrant. Photographs: PTI Photo

 

Narendra Modi and Xi Zinping

IMAGE: The lady on the right in the photograph above is Peng Liyuan, Xi's second wife and a well-known singer in China.

 

 

 

Narendra Modi and Xi Zinping

IMAGE: Modi and Xi about to shake hands for the first time in two years.
What has happened behind the scenes for this 'thaw' to occur?

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
