When Modi Met G20 Leaders...

With the backdrop of the famous wheel from the Konark Sun temple in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi welcomed G20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

IMAGE: Modi explains what the Konark Sun temple wheel is to US President Joe Biden on his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam. All Photographs: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Modi hugs British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

IMAGE: Modi welcomes India-born and educated World Bank President Ajay Banga.

IMAGE: Modi welcomes Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez...

IMAGE: ...Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...

IMAGE: ...Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

IMAGE: ...European Union President Ursula von der Leyen...

IMAGE: ...German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...

IMAGE: ...Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...

IMAGE: ...Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio...

IMAGE: ...South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...

IMAGE: ...South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...

IMAGE: ...Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

IMAGE: ...IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva...

IMAGE: ...Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who is representing his country in President Vladimir Putin's absence...

IMAGE: ...UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

