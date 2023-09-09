News
Rediff.com  » News » When Modi Met G20 Leaders...

When Modi Met G20 Leaders...

By REDIFF NEWS
September 09, 2023 12:39 IST
With the backdrop of the famous wheel from the Konark Sun temple in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi welcomed G20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Modi explains what the Konark Sun temple wheel is to US President Joe Biden on his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam. All Photographs: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi hugs British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

 

IMAGE: Modi welcomes India-born and educated World Bank President Ajay Banga.

 

IMAGE: Modi welcomes Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez...

 

IMAGE: ...Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...

 

IMAGE: ...Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

 

IMAGE: ...European Union President Ursula von der Leyen...

 

IMAGE: ...German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...

 

IMAGE: ...Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...

 

IMAGE: ...Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio...

 

IMAGE: ...South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...

 

IMAGE: ...South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...

 

IMAGE: ...Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

 

IMAGE: ...IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva...

 

IMAGE: ...Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who is representing his country in President Vladimir Putin's absence...

 

IMAGE: ...UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
