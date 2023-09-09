Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India

Rishi Sunak arrived in India for the first time after he took charge as the United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Rishi told British journalists that he was supposed to make a family trip to India in February 2020, but had to cancel after then PM Boris Johnson appointed him chancellor of the exchequer (the British finance minister).

His mother's relatives had planned a dinner and celebration for Rishi and wife Akshata Murty this weekend, but those plans were scuttled by their packed itinerary during the G20 Summit.

Will they have time to meet Akshata's parents, Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy and best-selling author Sudha Murty, during their 70 odd hours in Delhi?

IMAGE: Akshata fixes Rishi's tie before they land at the Palam airforce station on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Is Akshata wearing a skirt from an Indian designer? Any idea, folks? Please e-mail news1995@ rediffmail.com if you do.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcomed Rishi and Akshata, apparently with a 'Jai Siya Ram'. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Choubey informed Rishi that he is an MP from Buxar, Bihar, which, the minister said, is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman studied under the sage Vishwamitra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rishi speaks to Asian News International (ANI) National Bureau Chief Naveen Kapoor (not in frame) about the G20 Summit and the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement, which is still entangled in a few hair-splitting issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: As Rishi and Akshata interacted with the staff at the British Council, we were transfixed by the rakhis on the British PM's wrist.

Were they tied by his sister Raakhi Williams or his daughters Anoushka and Krishna? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: We haven't seen Akshata smile so much! Good to be back home, eh Akshata? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata with students at the British Council. Good tee to wear on weekends, Rishi? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 10 Downing Street tweeted this picture of Rishi meeting some 'Innovators of Tomorrow'. Photograph: @10DowningStreet/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com