News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is Delhi Deserted, Guys?

Why Is Delhi Deserted, Guys?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 09, 2023 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi wears an empty look as the capital police remain on high alert on the first day of the G20 Summit.

 

IMAGE: Dogs are the only sign of life on a deserted street in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: New Delhi district has been designated a 'controlled zone' from 5 am September 8, 2023 to Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A stretch of empty road in Delhi; many routes have been diverted following traffic restrictions. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers walk past posters of who else. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Restrictions have been placed on traffic movement in the national capital. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Shops and markets in Delhi are shut till September 10 for the G20 Summit. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An unlikely sight -- a Delhi street minus human activity. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A deserted road in Connaught Place. Connaught Place -- one of Delhi's always buzzing commercial hubs -- is shut for three days owing to the G20 Summmit. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
Delhites..How To Spend The G20 Weekend
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India
If India Becomes Bharat...
If India Becomes Bharat...
Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20
Modi mentions Ukraine war in opening remarks at G20
Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League
Javelin thrower Annu finishes 7th in Diamond League
Can India quell Pakistan's hostile pace challenge?
Can India quell Pakistan's hostile pace challenge?
No force on earth can stop me: Naidu after arrest
No force on earth can stop me: Naidu after arrest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days

G20 Summit begins: Here's what will happen over 2 days

India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda

India hosts grand G20 Summit: What's on agenda

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances