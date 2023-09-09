Why Is Delhi Deserted, Guys?

Delhi wears an empty look as the capital police remain on high alert on the first day of the G20 Summit.

IMAGE: Dogs are the only sign of life on a deserted street in New Delhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: New Delhi district has been designated a 'controlled zone' from 5 am September 8, 2023 to Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A stretch of empty road in Delhi; many routes have been diverted following traffic restrictions. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers walk past posters of who else. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Restrictions have been placed on traffic movement in the national capital. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Shops and markets in Delhi are shut till September 10 for the G20 Summit. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An unlikely sight -- a Delhi street minus human activity. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A deserted road in Connaught Place. Connaught Place -- one of Delhi's always buzzing commercial hubs -- is shut for three days owing to the G20 Summmit. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com