During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram near Karunagappally in Kollam, Kerala, on Friday, September 16, 2022.

IMAGE: Mata Amritanandamayi with Rahul. All photographs: AICC/Handout/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Hugging Saint gives Rahul a hug.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com