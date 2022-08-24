News
Rediff.com  » News » When Amma Met Modi

When Amma Met Modi

By Rediff News Bureau
August 24, 2022 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, inaugurated a 2,600-bed hospital in Faridabad equipped with cutting edge technology in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region.

The Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130 acre campus, has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.

 

IMAGE: Modi seeks Mata Amritanandamayi's blessings during the inauguration of the Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi with Amritanandamayi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi and Amma share a lighter moment. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Amma showers the prime minister with rose petals at the inauguration. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Amma, who is two years and 10 days younger than Modi, is known the world over as 'The Hugging Saint'. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Amrita Hospital in Faridabad has opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialities is billed to be the largest private hospital in the Delhi-National Capital Region. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The hospital has a built-up area of 10 million square feet and the campus will also have a medical college. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

The spiritual guru who is pushing innovation
'Don't want to put this phase behind me...'
BJP offered Rs 20cr to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP
Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss US Open
Why can't Centre call all-party meet on freebies?: SC
The War Against Coronavirus

The uniqueness of Amma

