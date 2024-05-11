When Kejriwal Returned Home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came home on Friday, May 10, 2024 after he was released on interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case till June 1.
IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal seek his mother Gita Devi's blessings. All photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Kejriwal receives a warm welcome from his mother and family members.
IMAGE: Kejriwal seeks his father Gobind Ram Kejriwal's blessings.
IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal welcomes her husband with a garland.
IMAGE: Kejriwal embraces his mother.
IMAGE: Kejriwal embraces his father.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com