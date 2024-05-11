News
Rediff.com  » News » When Kejriwal Returned Home

When Kejriwal Returned Home

By REDIFF NEWS
May 11, 2024 12:49 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came home on Friday, May 10, 2024 after he was released on interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case till June 1.

 

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal seek his mother Gita Devi's blessings. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal receives a warm welcome from his mother and family members.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal seeks his father Gobind Ram Kejriwal's blessings.

 

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal welcomes her husband with a garland.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal embraces his mother.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal embraces his father.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

