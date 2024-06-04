Chandrababu Celebrates!

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

Naidu's latest electoral triumph, where the TDP was ahead in not only the assembly election results, but was putting up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls as well.

IMAGE: Naidu with wife Bhuvaneshwari, son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, grandson Nara Devans, daughter-in-law Brahmani Nandamuri celebrates after his party registers sweeping victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections at his residence in Amaravati. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari -- whose late father, movie legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao founded the TDP -- celebrates with Lokesh while Naidu looks on.

Daughter-in-law Brahmani Nandamuri is TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's daughter.

Balakrishna is NTR's son and Bhuvaneshwari's brother.

IMAGE: Lokesh, Bhuvaneshwari and Naidu's only child, tries to put cake on his mum's face.

IMAGE: Lokesh kisses his son Devans who went to welcome his grandfather when he was released from prison.

IMAGE: Bhuvaneshwari, unlike her sister Daggubati Purandeswari, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party's AP unit and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rajamundhry, is a reclusive sort.

IMAGE: Lokesh with his delighted mother.

IMAGE: The extended Naidu family poses for a photo.

