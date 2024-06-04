News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrababu Celebrates!

Chandrababu Celebrates!

By REDIFF NEWS
June 04, 2024 19:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

Naidu's latest electoral triumph, where the TDP was ahead in not only the assembly election results, but was putting up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls as well.

 

IMAGE: Naidu with wife Bhuvaneshwari, son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, grandson Nara Devans, daughter-in-law Brahmani Nandamuri celebrates after his party registers sweeping victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections at his residence in Amaravati. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari -- whose late father, movie legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao founded the TDP -- celebrates with Lokesh while Naidu looks on.
Daughter-in-law Brahmani Nandamuri is TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's daughter.
Balakrishna is NTR's son and Bhuvaneshwari's brother.

 

IMAGE: Lokesh, Bhuvaneshwari and Naidu's only child, tries to put cake on his mum's face.

 

IMAGE: Lokesh kisses his son Devans who went to welcome his grandfather when he was released from prison.

 

IMAGE: Bhuvaneshwari, unlike her sister Daggubati Purandeswari, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party's AP unit and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rajamundhry, is a reclusive sort.

 

IMAGE: Lokesh with his delighted mother.

 

IMAGE: The extended Naidu family poses for a photo.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from ashes
Defeated, jailed: Chandrababu Naidu rises from ashes
2024 is my last election, says Chandrababu, unless...
2024 is my last election, says Chandrababu, unless...
Why Is Chandrababu Crying?
Why Is Chandrababu Crying?
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf
Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf
French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis
French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis
Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin
Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Who Welcomed Naidu After His Release?

Who Welcomed Naidu After His Release?

INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U crossing over

INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U crossing over

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances