Rediff.com  » Business » Markets in bear hug: Sensex tanks 1716 points in early trade

Markets in bear hug: Sensex tanks 1716 points in early trade

Source: PTI
June 04, 2024 10:13 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Tuesday on heavy profit-taking after a massive rally in the previous trade as initial counting for the Lok Sabha polls showed a mixed trend.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,715.78 points to 74,753 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 539.1 points to 22,724.80.

 

Later, the BSE benchmark traded with a sharp cut of 2,623.91 points at 73,844.36 and the Nifty quoted 617.45 points lower at 22,646.45.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday surged ahead with leads in more than 200 parliamentary seats out of 350 for which trends were available, with the opposition INDIA bloc ahead in 120, according to television reports.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,850.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong traded with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 per cent to $77.83 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
What Are Modi Stocks?
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June
T20 WC PIX: Farooqi takes 5; Afghanistan rout Uganda
Early trends: NDA leads but INDIA is not far behind
Close fight between BJP, TMC in WB, show early trends

