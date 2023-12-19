When Israelis Killed Israelis

Alon Lulu Shamriz and Samer Fouad Al-Talalka were among the three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by the Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Dikla, Alon Shamriz's mother, mourns at his funeral in Shefayim, Israel, December 17, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Avi, Alon's father, right, and Ido, Alon's brother, left, are overwhelmed by grief at the funeral. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Alon's grandmother came froM hospital to the funeral. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry Alon's casket. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Alon, who escaped Hamas' October 7 carnage, only to be slain by his fellow countrymen. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: People prepare the grave during the funeral of Samer Fouad Al-Talalka, a member of Israel's Bedouin Arab minority who was mistakenly killed by the Israeli military, in Hura village, southern Israel, December 16, 2023. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at Samer's funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners weep at the funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A mourner holds prayer beads during the funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com