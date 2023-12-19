News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Israelis Killed Israelis

When Israelis Killed Israelis

By REDIFF NEWS
December 19, 2023 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alon Lulu Shamriz and Samer Fouad Al-Talalka were among the three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by the Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Dikla, Alon Shamriz's mother, mourns at his funeral in Shefayim, Israel, December 17, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Avi, Alon's father, right, and Ido, Alon's brother, left, are overwhelmed by grief at the funeral. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alon's grandmother came froM hospital to the funeral. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People carry Alon's casket. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Alon, who escaped Hamas' October 7 carnage, only to be slain by his fellow countrymen. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People prepare the grave during the funeral of Samer Fouad Al-Talalka, a member of Israel's Bedouin Arab minority who was mistakenly killed by the Israeli military, in Hura village, southern Israel, December 16, 2023. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at Samer's funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners weep at the funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mourner holds prayer beads during the funeral. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Israeli military 'mistakenly' kills 3 hostages in Gaza
Israeli military 'mistakenly' kills 3 hostages in Gaza
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Israel Targets Hamas From Land And Sea
Israel Targets Hamas From Land And Sea
Modi concerned at 'attempts' to justify Parl breach
Modi concerned at 'attempts' to justify Parl breach
'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'
'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

Reconstructing Hamas' Terror

Reconstructing Hamas' Terror

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances