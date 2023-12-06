Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders

Israeli troops have made deep incursions into southern Gaza, where Israeli commanders feel Hamas's top leaders may have sought sanctuary.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/screen grab/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers inspect the area. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/screen grab/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier fires a weapon. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/screen grab/Reuters

IMAGE: A man points at damage inside a building in Ashkelon, Israel, hit by a rocket fired from Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli artillery unit operates at the border with Gaza. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Family mourns Israeli soldier Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, who was killed in Gaza at his funeral in Kfar Etzion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers pose for a group photo near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com