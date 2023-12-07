Reconstructing Hamas' Terror

Early on the morning on October 7, as hundreds enjoyed the trance music produced by Tribe of Nova, Hamas attacked the event, killing about 400 people and taking 40 others as hostages.

The original equipment used at the festival that was attacked by Hamas on that horrific morning, was recreated in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

IMAGE: People walk near burnt cars from the Nova festival. All photographs: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: The interior of a burnt car from the Nova festival.

IMAGE: The camping area at the festival reconstructed in Tel Aviv.

IMAGE: A tent and people's belongings.

IMAGE: Another view of the camping site.

IMAGE: Items recovered from the Nova festival.

IMAGE: A toy and a pair of flip-flops.

IMAGE: Toothpaste and a toothbrush.

IMAGE: The reconstructed chill out zone.

IMAGE: A half filled glass and a mobile phone.

IMAGE: People take photographs of the exhibits to remind them how the music died on the morning of October 7.

IMAGE: Lists of songs to be played at the festival.

IMAGE: A toilet cabin with bullet holes.

IMAGE: A videographer documents the exhibition.

IMAGE: Burnt cars and uprooted makeshift toilets.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com