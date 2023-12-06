News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 06, 2023 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Palestinian children continue to die and be wounded as Israel continues its relentless bombardment of Gaza.

Among Gaza's death toll of 16,248 are 7,112 children and 4,885 women.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, December 5, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinians lies on the floor as there is a shortage of beds at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinians lie on the floor at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A wounded Palestinian is brought to the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes on the Ma'an school. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman weeps as the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes on the Ma'an school are laid out at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinian children queue to collect water amid water shortages in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Zakaria Shada, a displaced Palestinian boy with brittle bones, who fled his house with his family due to Israeli strikes at the Beach refugee camp, plays with his niece Shorok outside their shelter in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photograph: Saleh Salem/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence
Children Are Tragic Victims Of War
Children Are Tragic Victims Of War
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Saba-Hrithik On A Movie Date
Saba-Hrithik On A Movie Date
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The War Resumes in Gaza

The War Resumes in Gaza

Israel Targets Hamas From Land And Sea

Israel Targets Hamas From Land And Sea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances