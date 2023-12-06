Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

Palestinian children continue to die and be wounded as Israel continues its relentless bombardment of Gaza.

Among Gaza's death toll of 16,248 are 7,112 children and 4,885 women.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, December 5, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinians lies on the floor as there is a shortage of beds at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinians lie on the floor at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A wounded Palestinian is brought to the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes on the Ma'an school. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman weeps as the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes on the Ma'an school are laid out at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian children queue to collect water amid water shortages in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Zakaria Shada, a displaced Palestinian boy with brittle bones, who fled his house with his family due to Israeli strikes at the Beach refugee camp, plays with his niece Shorok outside their shelter in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photograph: Saleh Salem/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com