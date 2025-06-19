HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who Thought Iran Could Cause Israel Such Damage?

Who Thought Iran Could Cause Israel Such Damage?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 19, 2025 17:27 IST

Scenes from war-torn Iran and Israel.

 

ISRAEL

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site in Ramat Gan following an Iranian strike, here and below. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person carries his dog at an impact site. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman carries her child at an impact site. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take cover inside a cable car tunnel in Haifa following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site in Holon, Tel Aviv. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical staff work at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the Soroka Medical Center. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Israeli police check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying on the ground in northern Israel before being evacuated from the location where they were found, following missile attacks by Iran on Israel. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Israeli special forces check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile, here and below. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Israeli police check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

 

IRAN

IMAGE: A destroyed drone, which the Iranian army says belongs to Israel, is seen in Isfahan, Iran. Photograph: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Issa Qawasma/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trace of an Iranian missile is seen in the sky in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Where Are All These Iranians Going?
'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'
Hospital hit by Iranian missile, confirms Israel
Israel-Iran: What Are Trump's Options?
Iranian Missiles Rattle Israel's Security
