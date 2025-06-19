Who Thought Iran Could Cause Israel Such Damage?

Scenes from war-torn Iran and Israel.

ISRAEL

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site in Ramat Gan following an Iranian strike, here and below. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

IMAGE: A person carries his dog at an impact site. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries her child at an impact site. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: People take cover inside a cable car tunnel in Haifa following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site in Holon, Tel Aviv. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical staff work at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the Soroka Medical Center. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Israeli police check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying on the ground in northern Israel before being evacuated from the location where they were found, following missile attacks by Iran on Israel. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Israeli special forces check the apparent remains of a ballistic missile, here and below. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

IRAN

IMAGE: A destroyed drone, which the Iranian army says belongs to Israel, is seen in Isfahan, Iran. Photograph: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Issa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Trace of an Iranian missile is seen in the sky in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff