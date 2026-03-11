Iran uses 'heaviest missiles' in 37th wave against Israel

According to the statement, Iranian forces used Kheibar Shekan, Qadr and Khorramshahr missiles to hit targets including Erbil, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and military centres in Tel Aviv and Be'er Ya'akov.

IMAGE: An Iranian missile flies toward Israel, as seen from Jerusalem, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

Key Points Iran's IRGC launched the 37th wave of Operation True Promise 4, firing heavy missiles at Israeli and US-linked targets.

Targets reportedly included Erbil, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and military sites in Tel Aviv and Be'er Ya'akov.

Israel said nearly half of the 300 Iranian ballistic missiles carried cluster bomb warheads.

Iranian strikes on Israel have killed 12 people and injured more than 2,000, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel said it conducted airstrikes in Lebanon and Iran and killed Hezbollah commander Hassan Salameh.

Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks against Israeli and United States-linked targets as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired some of its heaviest missiles in the latest phase of its retaliatory campaign, while Israel Defence Forces alleged that many of the projectiles carried cluster bomb warheads.

The IRGC said late Tuesday it launched the 37th wave of its Operation True Promise 4, carrying out continuous, multi-layered missile strikes for more than three hours against what it described as 'sensitive and strategic American and Zionist targets'.

According to the statement, Iranian forces used Kheibar Shekan, Qadr and Khorramshahr missiles to hit targets including Erbil, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and military centres in Tel Aviv and Be'er Ya'akov.

Iran launched the operation after the United States and Israel carried out air strikes against Iranian targets earlier this month.

Iran using missiles with cluster bomb warheads: IDF

Meanwhile, the IDF said nearly half of the 300 ballistic missiles fired by Iran toward Israel contained cluster bomb warheads.

The Israeli military said most of the missiles were intercepted, although one carrying a large warhead exploded in an open area outside Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem, without causing injuries.

Cluster munitions disperse dozens of submunitions over a wide area and are banned under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, though Israel, Iran and the US are not signatories.

12 killed in Israel so far

According to Israeli health authorities, Iranian strikes on Israel since the start of the conflict have killed 12 people and injured more than 2,000.

The Israeli military said it also carried out airstrikes against assets and storage facilities linked to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association in Lebanon, which Israel claims is used to finance weapons procurement and militant salaries.

In a separate operation, the IDF said it eliminated Hassan Salameh, commander of Hezbollah's Nassar Unit, in an air strike in the Jwaya area.

Israeli forces also reported carrying out coordinated strikes on military and security facilities in Tehran and Tabriz, targeting command centres and Basij force compounds.

The conflict, which has intensified across West Asia, has seen Iran launch hundreds of missiles and drones across the region, including attacks targeting US bases and energy infrastructure in Gulf nations.