Iranian Missiles Cause Damage In Israel

IMAGE: An Israeli police officer walks past damaged vehicles, following Iran's missile attack, in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday, June 14, 2025, causing widespread damage in communities in north Israel, killing three people and injuring dozens.

The Iranian missile barrage was in retaliation for Friday's Israeli strikes which destroyed residential buildings in Tehran, including a 14-storey housing complex where 60 people, including 20 children, were reportedly killed.

Israel launched a massive air offensive on Friday targeting Iranian nuclear sites, military bases, military officials and top scientists, killing at least 78 people.

The United States, backing Israel, helped intercept Iranian missiles and warned of harsher consequences if Iran does not curtail its nuclear ambitions.

Both sides suffered civilian casualties, and the conflict threatens to spiral into a wider regional war.

Tensions remain high with fears of further escalation, regional destabilisation, and global economic fallout.

ISRAEL

IMAGE: A view of buildings hit by Iranian missiles in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel next to a damaged vehicle in Rishon LeZion, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site in Rishon LeZion, Israel, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged buildings following an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged building in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site in Rishon LeZion, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site in Rishon LeZion, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Eli Bachar, 40, holds his dog Tess after it was rescued from a building that was hit by an Iranian missile in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IRAN

IMAGE: An elderly lady sits inside her damaged house following Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A building damaged by Israeli strikes, in Tehran, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Tehran, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A man inside his damaged house in Tehran, June 14, 2025. Photograph:Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff