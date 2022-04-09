News
When Hema Met Shashi...

By Rediff News Bureau
April 09, 2022 10:35 IST
Parliament adjourned sine die on Thursday and MPs gathered outside the House before they headed home and to their constituencies.

The Lok Sabha -- the House of the People -- and the Rajya Sabha -- the House of the Elders -- will reconvene in July for the Monsoon session, Covid willing.

Please click on the images for glimpses of MPs meeting up outside Parliament.

IMAGE: BJP MP Hema Malini and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have a quick word before they head to Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram.
Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, second from right, the controversial Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, left, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, right, outside Parliament.
Photograph: Pralhad Joshi Twitter/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
