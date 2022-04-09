When Hema Met Shashi...

Parliament adjourned sine die on Thursday and MPs gathered outside the House before they headed home and to their constituencies.

The Lok Sabha -- the House of the People -- and the Rajya Sabha -- the House of the Elders -- will reconvene in July for the Monsoon session, Covid willing.

Please click on the images for glimpses of MPs meeting up outside Parliament.

IMAGE: BJP MP Hema Malini and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have a quick word before they head to Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram.

IMAGE: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, second from right, the controversial Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, left, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, right, outside Parliament.

