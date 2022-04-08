News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Did Modi Ignore Sonia's Greeting?

Did Modi Ignore Sonia's Greeting?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 08, 2022 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. MPs from the Treasury and Opposition benches met thereafter in the Speaker's chambers for an exercise in enforced bon homie.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the meeting.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi appears to ignore interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi's greeting as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla smiles and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seems undecided how to respond.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and National Conference MP Dr Farooq Abdullah -- among the senior-most members of the Lok Sabha -- catch up with the Speaker, prime minister and defence minister.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An animated Speaker makes a point to Dr Abdullah and Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi, who is reported to have attended only two days of the 17-day session, appears in a jolly mood during a conversation with Mulayam Singh whose party his party bested in the UP assembly election.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
When Chidambaram Met Shah
When Chidambaram Met Shah
6 Reasons Why It's Near Impossible To Defeat Modi
6 Reasons Why It's Near Impossible To Defeat Modi
The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath
The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath
We need Modi the Thanedar, not Chowkidar
We need Modi the Thanedar, not Chowkidar
Fatima, Sania, Shama Rock A Blazer
Fatima, Sania, Shama Rock A Blazer
How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night
How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night
Ameesha Stuns In Pink
Ameesha Stuns In Pink
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits

How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits

Will Modi Revive Farm Laws?

Will Modi Revive Farm Laws?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances