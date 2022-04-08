Did Modi Ignore Sonia's Greeting?

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. MPs from the Treasury and Opposition benches met thereafter in the Speaker's chambers for an exercise in enforced bon homie.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi appears to ignore interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi's greeting as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla smiles and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seems undecided how to respond.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and National Conference MP Dr Farooq Abdullah -- among the senior-most members of the Lok Sabha -- catch up with the Speaker, prime minister and defence minister.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An animated Speaker makes a point to Dr Abdullah and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi, who is reported to have attended only two days of the 17-day session, appears in a jolly mood during a conversation with Mulayam Singh whose party his party bested in the UP assembly election.

Photograph: PTI Photo

