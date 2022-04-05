Yeh Hai India: Parliament Has A Visitor

IMAGE: Monkeys are a constant presence and a menace in what is called Lutyens' Delhi, around government offices and even around the Sanctuary of Indian Democracy.

Director Prateek Vats, in fact, made an endearing film Eeb Allay Ooo about a young man who is hired to mimic the sounds that langurs make to scare away the monkeys from the seat of power in the national capital.

On Monday, PTI Photographer Atul Yadav spotted a simian visitor at the Parliament House complex during the second half of the Budget Session.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo