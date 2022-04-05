News
Yeh Hai India: Parliament Has A Visitor

Yeh Hai India: Parliament Has A Visitor

By Rediff News Bureau
April 05, 2022 18:24 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Monkeys are a constant presence and a menace in what is called Lutyens' Delhi, around government offices and even around the Sanctuary of Indian Democracy.
Director Prateek Vats, in fact, made an endearing film Eeb Allay Ooo about a young man who is hired to mimic the sounds that langurs make to scare away the monkeys from the seat of power in the national capital.
On Monday, PTI Photographer Atul Yadav spotted a simian visitor at the Parliament House complex during the second half of the Budget Session.
Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
