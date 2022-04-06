When Chidambaram Met Shah

When former finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August 2019, it was considered by some as payback from Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah who likely held his predecessor in the home ministry responsible for his own arrest nine years earlier, in July 2010.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Chidambaram ran into Shah outside Parliament and all courtesies were maintained.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah and former home minister Palaniappan Chidambaram exchange greetings at Parliament House. Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Namastes exchanged, and the political adversaries go their ways. The look on Chidambaram's face, we guess, says it all. Photograph: PTI Photo

