When Didi Met Yogi...

Away from the many speeches delivered on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts in New Delhi were interesting glimpses of chief ministerial interactions away from the podium.

Please click on the images to find out what we mean.

IMAGE: Of the many images photographers clicked on the occasion, we found this and the couple of images that follow of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's interactions most intriguing.

What did Mamata and Yogi, who were seated one seat away from each other (chief ministers were alloted positions according to the names of their states), say to each other, we wonder. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi seems amused with Didi's gestures as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami looks nonplussed. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mamata and Yogi have a brief chat before the prime minister and the Chief Justice of India among others spoke at the conference. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: This is almost like the posture Arvind Kejriwal adopted during the prime minister's video conference on COVID-19 on Thursday, the one that BJP social media apparatchiks slammed the Delhi chief minister for.

After his Aam Aadmi party won Punjab's assembly election and appears likely to do the same in Himachal Pradesh, Kejriwal seems to have replaced Rahul Gandhi as the BJP's target No 1.

Nevertheless, the IIT alumnus was spotted in pleasant conversation with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, an Ayurveda doctor.

Had Dr Sawant's predecessor been alive, it would have made for an interesting IIT alumni image. Kejriwal from IIT-Kharagpur; Manohar Parrikar from IIT-Bombay. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kejriwal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have growled at each other on occasion -- the annual pollution in the national capital that the Delhi CM says is caused by the burning of paddy stubble in the neighbouring state, for instance, or the clash over COVID-19 last year -- but on Saturday, the smiles were out for the cameras. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kejriwal surrounded by BJP chief ministers: Pramod Sawant (Goa, to his right); Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam, seated to his left, peering at his phone); Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura in bright yellow jacket, behind him); Yogi (UP), of course, speaking to Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand). Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The three 'A' CMs: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, right, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, centre, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left.

Of the three CMs, Sarma is the oldest at 53, Jagan will be 50 on December 21 and Khandu will be 43 on August 21. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com