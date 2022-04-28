News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dom's Take: Arvind, Is That How You Sit?

Dom's Take: Arvind, Is That How You Sit?

By DOMINIC XAVIER
April 28, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dom's Take

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- whose Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Punjab has apparently rattled the folks who run the Bharatiya Janata Party; there are fears that AAP may do an encore in Himachal Pradesh in this year's assembly election, and even pose a challenge to the BJP in the assembly poll in the duumvirate's original borough -- came under fire on Wednesday over what BJP thumpers declared was his 'mannerless' posture during a meeting presided over by the Pradhan Sevak.

By the way, the Assam government has declared a holiday in Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong because the Pradhan Sevak is visiting those areas. A precedent surely for the Pradhan Sevak's visits to other provinces in our wonderful land.

Dominic Xavier offers his take on these quaint developments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
Related News: 1
 
Print this article
BJP slams Kejriwal for relaxed posture at PM's meet
BJP slams Kejriwal for relaxed posture at PM's meet
Why I Challenged PM Pic On Vaccine Certificate
Why I Challenged PM Pic On Vaccine Certificate
PIX: BJP leaders pray for Modi after security breach
PIX: BJP leaders pray for Modi after security breach
It's CBSE Exam Time!
It's CBSE Exam Time!
BSF helicopter flies jawan to reach wedding in time
BSF helicopter flies jawan to reach wedding in time
IPL Preview: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL
IPL Preview: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL
Is Samantha Leaving Hyderabad?
Is Samantha Leaving Hyderabad?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How can you use 'jumla' for PM, HC asks Umar Khalid

How can you use 'jumla' for PM, HC asks Umar Khalid

Modi Tweet: Jignesh Mevani sent to custody in Assam

Modi Tweet: Jignesh Mevani sent to custody in Assam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances