Must be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI at meet with CMs and PM

Must be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI at meet with CMs and PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 30, 2022 13:28 IST
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses during a joint conference of CMs of States and Chief Justices of high courts, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 30, 2022. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

 

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.

"The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities.

"These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Ramana said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
