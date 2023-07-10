When Delhi Was Under Water

Glimpses of the devastation caused due to heavy rainfall in the national capital and other parts of northern India.

IMAGE: A cyclist rides through waterlogged Kartavya Path in New Delhi following incessant monsoon rain. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photos

IMAGE: A man rides his cycle rickshaw through a flooded street in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A large portion of a caved-in road in Rohini, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A flooded street in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis//Reuters

IMAGE: A food delivery person wades through a flooded street in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A man shows his flooded house in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles partially submerged on a waterlogged road at Dera Bassi city in Mohali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A temple partially submerged on the banks of the Narmada river in Jabalpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A shopkeeper shifts his belongings from a flooded locality in Jabalpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue operationS underway after a bus travelling from Gawari Gandoh to Jammu got stuck after hit by a mudslide near Bhanghroo, Gandoh, in Doda.

Two died and two injured in the accident. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A rickshaw puller with passengers wades through a flooded road at Medicity Road in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a flooded road at Medicity Road. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A scooty being pulled over to the pavement after it broke down on the severely waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road near Narsinghpur in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com