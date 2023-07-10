SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

Landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh have paralysed normal life.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains during the day. The Weather Department also said that the rainfall can cause flooding and landslide.

Some shops and vehicles were seen being washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers -- including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab -- are in spate.

The IMD on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Torrential rains pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 19 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate.

-- with inputs from agencies