News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

July 10, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh have paralysed normal life.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains during the day. The Weather Department also said that the rainfall can cause flooding and landslide.

Some shops and vehicles were seen being washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers -- including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab -- are in spate.

The IMD on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Torrential rains pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 19 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate.

-- with inputs from agencies

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season
India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season
Will It Be Normal Monsoon This Year?
Will It Be Normal Monsoon This Year?
Biparjoy won't impact advance of monsoon: IMD
Biparjoy won't impact advance of monsoon: IMD
EC has no powers to change party's name: Uddhav
EC has no powers to change party's name: Uddhav
When Nature's Fury Struck Himachal
When Nature's Fury Struck Himachal
SC to hear Uddhav's plea against EC order on Shiv Sena
SC to hear Uddhav's plea against EC order on Shiv Sena
Jawan Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!
Jawan Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

19 killed as heavy rains lash north India

19 killed as heavy rains lash north India

Rains, winds claim 26 lives in north India in 2 days

Rains, winds claim 26 lives in north India in 2 days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances