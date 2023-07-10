When Nature's Fury Struck Himachal

Glimpses of the devastation caused by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

IMAGE: A bridge washed away because of rise in the Beas river's water level in Kullu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel and local residents gather at the site where a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Kotgarh village in Shimla.

Three people died and two were injured in the accident. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track blocked by an uprooted tree following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A utility pole that fell down due to a landslide in Shimla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A bridge near the flooded Chaba power house in Shimla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the flooded Chaba power house. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The partially submerged Panchvaktra temple by the swollen Beas river in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A vehicle commutes on a muddy road in Kullu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A damaged car after an uprooted tree fell on it in Dharamsala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com