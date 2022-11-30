News
Gehlot-Pilot Truce: How Long Will It Last?

Gehlot-Pilot Truce: How Long Will It Last?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 30, 2022 10:31 IST
After many bitter skirmishes in recent times, which acquired worrying proportions after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called his party adversary Sachin Pilot 'gaddar' in a television interview last week, came Tuesday's very public rapprochement on the cusp of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's arrival in the desert state on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Look carefully at Gehlot and Pilot's faces at Tuesday's press conference at the Pradesh Congress committee office on Hospital Road in Jaipur, and you can guess how long the truce will last.

 

IMAGE: Ashok Gehlot with Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Sachin Pilot. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Gehlot, Venugopal, Pilot and Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'
Gehlot-Pilot tiff: Cong hints at tough decisions
Gehlot lets it fly: 'Gaddar' Pilot can't be made CM
Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us
Prannoy, Radhika Roy step down as NDTV directors
'AAP will ease BJP's path to majority'
4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In Dec
The War Against Coronavirus

Days after 'traitor' slur, Gehlot-Sachin come together

80% MLAs with Sachin Pilot, says Gehlot's minister

