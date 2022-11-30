Gehlot-Pilot Truce: How Long Will It Last?

After many bitter skirmishes in recent times, which acquired worrying proportions after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called his party adversary Sachin Pilot 'gaddar' in a television interview last week, came Tuesday's very public rapprochement on the cusp of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's arrival in the desert state on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Look carefully at Gehlot and Pilot's faces at Tuesday's press conference at the Pradesh Congress committee office on Hospital Road in Jaipur, and you can guess how long the truce will last.

IMAGE: Ashok Gehlot with Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Sachin Pilot. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gehlot, Venugopal, Pilot and Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra.

