'Oh look at these 2': When Coldplay's Chris Martin 'exposed' a CEO's affair

Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts has become the talk of the town, strangely not for the performance of the British rock band.

IMAGE: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen cuddling his HR head Kristin Cabot during the Coldplay show. Photograph: X

If you are an avid social media user, you may have come across several clips on X and Instagram from Coldplay's Boston concert.

One of the viral clips from the gig shows frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms.

The man and woman were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot.

When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen.

Seeing their reaction, Chris Martin reportedly quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

In no time, the particular moment went viral on social media, garnering netizens' attention.

"Chris Martin is a savage..," a netizen wrote.

"Hahah...awkward situation," another one commented.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions whether he's having an extramarital affair.

Neither Byron nor Cabot appears to have addressed the affair allegations yet.