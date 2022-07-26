'Haven't had sex in ages': Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder's wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a media report that alleged that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

IMAGE: Elon Musk. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Replying to a link to the story posted on Twitter, Musk described the report as "total bs".

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night," Musk tweeted.

Musk said he has seen Brin's wife twice in three years, both times in the presence of other people, and there was "nothing romantic" between the pair.

"I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.

Musk followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in "character assassination" numerous times before and alleged that "none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

The report alleged that the affair happened after Musk's breakup with partner and singer Grimes in September 2021.

While denying all the claims, Musk also said that he hasn't had sex in the longest time.

"Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)," he replied to another tweet.

He also uploaded a photo of himself at a party with Sergey Brin close by, claiming it was taken recently.

Musk is clearly disappointed with the media after reading such allegations about him.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks. Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization," he tweeted.

Not only this, a few weeks ago, several reports surfaced online that stated Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's company Neuralink.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he dropped a bid to purchase the social media company.