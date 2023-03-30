Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do

The Coast Guard conducted a Search and Rescue operation at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The Coast Guard displayed its capabilities on water and air by deploying seven ships, helicopters and unmanned rescue boats in the exercise commanded by Coast Guard Kakinada Commanding Officer T R K Rao.

Held approximately five nautical miles away from the Kakinada coast, Coast Guard ships ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICGS Vigraha, Kanaka Latha Barua, Priyadarshini, C-430, 438 and 449 participated in the operation.

