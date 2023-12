The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps rescued 1,217 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim.

IMAGE: Soldiers carry children to an army transit facility after the rescue.

IMAGE: The Trishakti Corps evacuated 1,217 tourists from East Sikkim to an army transit facility.

IMAGE: The rescue and relief operation commenced on Wednesday, December 13 and continued till early December 14.

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in traffic as the area witnesses heavy snowfall. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The stranded tourists were provided with medical treatment, food and shelter.

IMAGE: The tourists having a meal at the army transit facility after being rescued.

