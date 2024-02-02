News
Navy foils piracy bid, rescues 8 Pakistanis among 19

Navy foils piracy bid, rescues 8 Pakistanis among 19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 02, 2024 21:08 IST
The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged, fishing vessel along the East coast of Somalia, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: India's security personnel during rescue operation on Iranian-flagged fishing vessel off Somalia coast, February 2, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Indian Navy on X

Indian warship INS Sharda came to the rescue of the vessel FV Omaril with 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members after it came under attack from pirates, they said.

 

"FV Omaril, an Iranian-fagged vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

INS Sharda intercepted the vessel in early hours of Friday and used her integral helo and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel, he said.

The ship has ensured successful release of the 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members, he said.

"The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates," Madhwal said.

"Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious life at sea, symbolising Indian Navy's resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
