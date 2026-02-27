HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing

Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 15:55 IST

In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, a newly married man was allegedly killed in an honor killing by his wife's brothers, highlighting the persistence of such crimes in certain regions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A newly married man in Dwarapudi village, Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly killed by his wife's brothers in a suspected honor killing.
  • The victim, Surya Prakash, was attacked after marrying Sandhya, with whom he had a long-term relationship.
  • The wife's brothers reportedly disapproved of the marriage due to the groom's unemployment and perceived trapping of their sister.
  • Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused brothers who are currently at large.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly married man was killed by his wife's brothers in Dwarapudi village of East Godavari district, a police official said on Friday.

Rajamahendravaram East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police B Vidhya said Surya Prakash was attacked late on Thursday where he had married Sandhya earlier in the day.

 

"A newly married man was killed in what appears to be an honour killing after his wife's brothers attacked him with stones in Dwarapudi village on Thursday night," Vidhya told PTI.

The couple, in their early 40s, belong to the BC community. They have both known each other since Class 10.

The woman's brothers attacked Prakash, suspecting that their sister was trapped in marriage as he was unemployed and was helping in his father's business, Vidhya said.

Sandhya works in the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) office in East Godavari district, she said.

The families of the couple were not aware of the wedding until the pictures were shared, a police official said.

The bride had shared her wedding pictures with her brothers in the afternoon and expected them to visit the groom's residence, Vidhya said.

When the couple reached the groom's house in Dwarapudi village late at night, it was locked as his father, who runs a clothes business in the village, was not at home.

While the couple were waiting outside, the woman's two brothers allegedly attacked Prakash with stones, leading to his death, police added.

Police registered a case under BNS Section 103 (1) and initiated further investigation.

The accused are at large and police have deployed special teams to trace and apprehend them, Vidhya said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
