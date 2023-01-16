News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Pongal Without A Selfie?

What's Pongal Without A Selfie?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 16, 2023 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of Pongal being celebrated in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

 

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie as she prepares a traditional dish at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women make traditional dishes during the celebrations at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his wife Durga, his son Udhayanidhi and his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and others at Pongal celebrations at the Kondithoppu police quarters in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan prepares Pongal during Pongal celebrations at Raj Bhavan,in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamils wait to start cooking rice dishes to offer to the sun god at Pongal celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tamils participate in Pongal celebrations at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women prepare Pongal on a wood fire in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl rubs her eyes as smoke rises from burning wood. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children attentively observe how things are done as they help their parents. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Festive recipes: Til laddoos, Sakkarai Pongal and more
Festive recipes: Til laddoos, Sakkarai Pongal and more
Pongal Special: How to make tamarind rice
Pongal Special: How to make tamarind rice
'I miss my Amma's sambar on Pongal'
'I miss my Amma's sambar on Pongal'
Mutual funds' SIP collection jumps 31% in 2022
Mutual funds' SIP collection jumps 31% in 2022
Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?
Know Who The Lady On The Left Is?
SC rejects plea seeking intervention in Joshimath
SC rejects plea seeking intervention in Joshimath
Wealth of ultra-rich will continue to rise in 2023
Wealth of ultra-rich will continue to rise in 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Recipes: Ven Pongal, Sakkarai Pongal and more

Recipes: Ven Pongal, Sakkarai Pongal and more

SEE: How to make Ven Pongal at home

SEE: How to make Ven Pongal at home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances