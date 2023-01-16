What's Pongal Without A Selfie?

Glimpses of Pongal being celebrated in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie as she prepares a traditional dish at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women make traditional dishes during the celebrations at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his wife Durga, his son Udhayanidhi and his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and others at Pongal celebrations at the Kondithoppu police quarters in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan prepares Pongal during Pongal celebrations at Raj Bhavan,in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamils wait to start cooking rice dishes to offer to the sun god at Pongal celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

IMAGE: Tamils participate in Pongal celebrations at Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women prepare Pongal on a wood fire in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl rubs her eyes as smoke rises from burning wood. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

IMAGE: Children attentively observe how things are done as they help their parents. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of the celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com