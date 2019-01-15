Pongal Special: How to make tamarind rice

January 15, 2019 10:33 IST

Celebrate Pongal with this delightful recipe by Chef Rakhee Vaswani of Palate Culinary Studio and Academy.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp chana dal

1/2 tbsp urad dal

1 tbsp mustard seeds

Few dry red chillies

Few curry leaves

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp asafoetida

Salt to taste

1/2 cup tamarind pulp

2 cups boiled rice

Method:

Heat the oil in the pan. Add the mustard seeds, red chillies and curry leaves and saute for few seconds. Add the chana dal, urad dal and saute for 3 minutes. Add the tamarind pulp, turmeric powder, asafoetida, rice and salt. Mix well. Add the coriander and serve hot.

