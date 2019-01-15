rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pongal Special: How to make tamarind rice

Pongal Special: How to make tamarind rice

January 15, 2019 10:33 IST

Celebrate Pongal with this delightful recipe by Chef Rakhee Vaswani of Palate Culinary Studio and Academy. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp chana dal
  • 1/2 tbsp urad dal
  • 1 tbsp mustard seeds
  • Few dry red chillies
  • Few curry leaves
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1/2 tsp asafoetida
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup tamarind pulp
  • 2 cups boiled rice

Method:

  • Heat the oil in the pan. Add the mustard seeds, red chillies and curry leaves and saute for few seconds. Add the chana dal, urad dal and saute for 3 minutes. Add the tamarind pulp, turmeric powder, asafoetida, rice and salt. Mix well. Add the coriander and serve hot.

Chef Rakhee Vaswani
