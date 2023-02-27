Who's The Lady With Nirmalaji?

What some of our leaders were up to this weekend.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left, with International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, right, at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini visits the ghats on the Yamuna in her Lok Sabha constituency, Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, third from right, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh, second from right, General Secretary Vinod Tawde, fourth from right, and other leaders listen to Prime Minister N D Modi's Mann Ki Baatat the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leaves Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home in New Delhi after the CBI arrested Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra MLAs laugh at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's joke, which the ever-serious Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, third from right (his deputy is at extreme right), doesn't appear to find funny.

The occasion was the customary tea party hosted on the eve of the Budget session of the state assembly in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seems pleased to meet triple Grammy winner Ricky Kej. Photograph: ANI Photo

