Who's The Lady With Nirmalaji?

Who's The Lady With Nirmalaji?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 27, 2023 15:39 IST
What some of our leaders were up to this weekend.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left, with International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, right, at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini visits the ghats on the Yamuna in her Lok Sabha constituency, Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, third from right, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh, second from right, General Secretary Vinod Tawde, fourth from right, and other leaders listen to Prime Minister N D Modi's Mann Ki Baatat the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leaves Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home in New Delhi after the CBI arrested Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra MLAs laugh at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's joke, which the ever-serious Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, third from right (his deputy is at extreme right), doesn't appear to find funny.
The occasion was the customary tea party hosted on the eve of the Budget session of the state assembly in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seems pleased to meet triple Grammy winner Ricky Kej. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
