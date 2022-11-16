News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Modi Discussing With Gita?

What's Modi Discussing With Gita?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2022 16:24 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, November 15.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi chats with India-born International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, right, as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, left, looks on during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cooks and serves food to locals in Jhargram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamata during her visit to Bel Pahari village in Jhargram district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with specially-abled padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah seeks Gachchadhipati Acharya Bhagwant Manohar Kirti Sagar's blessings before the Gujarat assembly election. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu meets with Birsa Munda's family members after paying tribute to the legendary freedom fighter on his birth anniversary at his birthplace, Ulihatu in Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu hands over gifts to a member of Birsa Munda's family. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu interacts with a child at the meeting with Birsa Munda's family. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu is clearly an inspirational figure to these schoolgirls at a Janjatiya Samagam on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren prepping his wife Kalpana to succeed him as CM should the BJP's game plan to destabilise him succeed?
Here, Mrs Soren interacts with her father-in-law and JMM Supremo Shibu Soren at an event to mark the 22nd state foundation day at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, Shibhu Soren, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey and others at the state foundation day event. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar.
Mann is one of the Aam Aadmi Party's leading campaigners during AAP's election blitz in Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul in Memnagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
When Modi Planted A Tree In Bali

When Modi Planted A Tree In Bali

PIX: Jolly Joe At ASEAN Summit

PIX: Jolly Joe At ASEAN Summit

