What's Modi Discussing With Gita?

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, November 15.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi chats with India-born International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, right, as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, left, looks on during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cooks and serves food to locals in Jhargram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mamata during her visit to Bel Pahari village in Jhargram district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with specially-abled padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah seeks Gachchadhipati Acharya Bhagwant Manohar Kirti Sagar's blessings before the Gujarat assembly election. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu meets with Birsa Munda's family members after paying tribute to the legendary freedom fighter on his birth anniversary at his birthplace, Ulihatu in Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu hands over gifts to a member of Birsa Munda's family. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu interacts with a child at the meeting with Birsa Munda's family. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu is clearly an inspirational figure to these schoolgirls at a Janjatiya Samagam on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren prepping his wife Kalpana to succeed him as CM should the BJP's game plan to destabilise him succeed?

Here, Mrs Soren interacts with her father-in-law and JMM Supremo Shibu Soren at an event to mark the 22nd state foundation day at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, Shibhu Soren, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey and others at the state foundation day event. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar.

Mann is one of the Aam Aadmi Party's leading campaigners during AAP's election blitz in Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul in Memnagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

