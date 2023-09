Students from the nomadic Bakerwal community attend a seasonal school in the mountains of Tosa Maidan in Kashmir.

The seasonal school -- locally known as Bohaks -- is conducted for six months of the summer.

High altitude Tosa Maidan in Budgam district is located approximately 75 km from Srinagar.

IMAGE: The students at roll call.

IMAGE: Students attend assembly on a chilly morning.

IMAGE: Time for PT.

IMAGE: Learning in a makeshift tent class.

IMAGE: Personal attention is must.

IMAGE: Student enjoy a game of volleyball.

IMAGE: Cricketers in the making.

IMAGE: A fence protects the school.

