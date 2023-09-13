Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years

The Arya Samaj has reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in downtown Srinagar after 33 years.

The school, which was closed in 1990, has reopened at the same location within the same building, under the same management.

Thirty five students from underprivileged families study at the school which does not charge any fee although some parents voluntarily contribute Rs 500 a month.

Principal Samina Javed says the school commenced its maiden session in April, with an initial enrollment up to Class 7.

"Our focus extends beyond the syllabus; we aim to groom these students in other fields as well. I personally take six classes a day," the principal adds.

Seven teachers, all locals, she says, are "working hard" to run the school.

