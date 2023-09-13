News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years

Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years

By REDIFF NEWS
September 13, 2023 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Arya Samaj has reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in downtown Srinagar after 33 years.

The school, which was closed in 1990, has reopened at the same location within the same building, under the same management.

Thirty five students from underprivileged families study at the school which does not charge any fee although some parents voluntarily contribute Rs 500 a month.

Principal Samina Javed says the school commenced its maiden session in April, with an initial enrollment up to Class 7.

"Our focus extends beyond the syllabus; we aim to groom these students in other fields as well. I personally take six classes a day," the principal adds.

Seven teachers, all locals, she says, are "working hard" to run the school.

 

IMAGE: Students attend classes at the Arya Samaj School in Maharaj Gunj, Srinagar on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

IMAGE: The Arya Samaj School, here and below.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Ever Studied At A Seasonal School?
Ever Studied At A Seasonal School?
The Teacher Of The Street
The Teacher Of The Street
The Teacher From Dombautiya
The Teacher From Dombautiya
Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph
Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph
SA spin duo come to the party just ahead of WC
SA spin duo come to the party just ahead of WC
What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?
What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A School With A Difference

A School With A Difference

The School By the Sea

The School By the Sea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances