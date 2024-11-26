News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Whatever decision Modi, Shah take: Sena on Maha CM post

Whatever decision Modi, Shah take: Sena on Maha CM post

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2024 14:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the Mahayuti alliance mulls over the next Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader and state minister in the outgoing cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said on Tuesday that any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to him.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

"CM Eknath Shinde has submitted his resignation to the Governor and the Governor has appointed him as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed, he will handle the work of the government. Mahayuti leaders will sit together and discuss and go to Delhi and then a decision will be taken," Kesarkar said on Tuesday.

"CM Shinde has clearly said that whatever decision PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah take, it will be acceptable to him," he told reporters.

 

When asked about if there is a favoured candidate, he said that there is no clear favourite to the CM's post as of now as the party leaders discuss among themselves.

"All three leaders are discussing together, a good decision will be taken when they discuss with," he told reporters.

Earlier, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, he told his party's supporters to not congregate or gather in Mumbai to show support for him.

"Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," said the X post by Shinde.

Mahayuti alliance won with a landslide victory, and Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party by winning over 132 seat, the alliance is yet to decide on a Chief Minister to lead the government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
Fadnavis or Shinde: Who Will Be Maharashtra CM?
Fadnavis or Shinde: Who Will Be Maharashtra CM?
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
The untold story behind Jaiswal's confidence
The untold story behind Jaiswal's confidence
9 eye care tips to improve your vision
9 eye care tips to improve your vision
MNS candidate received just 2 votes? BMC reacts
MNS candidate received just 2 votes? BMC reacts
9 Winter-perfect National Parks In India
9 Winter-perfect National Parks In India
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM
Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM
'Still together': Shinde to supporters amid CM suspense
'Still together': Shinde to supporters amid CM suspense

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances