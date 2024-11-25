News
How Modi Bounced Back From Lok Sabha Setback

How Modi Bounced Back From Lok Sabha Setback

By SHEELA BHATT
November 25, 2024 11:49 IST
A new kind of history has been created in Maharashtra. Accept it. We need to give credit where it's due.
Modi led this change... from the setback of June 4 to November 23, notes Sheela Bhatt.

Modi

IMAGE: Narendra D Modi acknowledges the cheers at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters during the BJP's celebration over the party's historic victory in the Maharashtra assembly election, November 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Narendra Modi is all set to wipe out the setback of 240 seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

1. The Maharashtra victory strengthens Modi's leadership in government, in his party and in Parliament.

2. By no stretch of imagination can the Jharkhand and Maharashtra results be politically comparable. A new kind of history has been created in Maharashtra. Accept it. We need to give credit where it's due. Modi led this change... from the setback of June 4 to November 23.

3. Maharashtra's tallest leader Sharad Pawar confronts political ignominy in the final phase of his awesome career in public life.

4. The power that Balasaheb Thackeray's dynasty held for five decades in Maharashtra has been rejected by voters.

5. This election is the great betrayal of 'secular-liberal' and 'minority' voters of the great state of Maharashtra and the Congress is accountable for this. What poor understanding of the voters' psyche! Rahul Gandhi wanted to win this election on an anti-Adani plank?! A fight against crony capitalism isn't relevant at all for voters. Someone is playing a joke with secular-liberal voters who are voting against the 'conservative-ultra-nationalist' ideology. Amit Shah must be smirking today,

6. Modi gets a terrific opportunity to implement some big ideas that he couldn't introduce in his earlier two terms as prime minister and his NDA allies will willingly support him.

7. The Modi-Shah jugalbandi remains in command in the BJP. Its ongoing transformation from a 'Brahmin-Baniya' entity to a party which is bringing OBCs to the centre of its electoral strategy helped steer its triumph in Maharashtra.

8. Most of the media failed to read the tea leaves in Maharashtra. Most of us failed to see the formidable NDA wave.

9. Modi is at a turning point in his life. And lucky, too. At 74 life is giving him a refreshing moment. With Donald Trump in America, a steady relationship with Vladmir Putin and improving relationship with China it's time for him to invest all his attention in the next level of economic development.

10. Modi's 'Hindutva hi vikas hai' slogan remains in Indian politics. 'Ek hai to safe hai' and 'batenge to katenge' slogans will remain in the election game.

11. It's utterly mindless of the Congress to counter the BJP's politics over religion, caste, development, culture and language only with a few limited issues. As Chandrababu Naidu observed, 'Modi is thinking of 2029.' Maharashtra is part of that big game.

SHEELA BHATT / Rediff.com
 
