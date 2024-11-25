Fadnavis or Shine: Who Will Be Maharashtra CM?

The formation of a new government in Maharashtra, which appeared likely immediately after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition won a thumping majority in the assembly elections, is delayed due to the Shiv Sena's insistence that Eknath Shinde continue as the chief minister, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

After the November 20 elections results were out on Saturday, there was talk that the new CM may be sworn in as early as Monday but that has not happened, apparently due to the ruling Mahayuti not reaching a consensus on who will be the next CM, the sources said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the Bihar model to assert that Shinde should continue as the chief minister.

However, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar batted for Devendra Fadnavis for the CM's post, saying the deputy chief minister is the most capable candidate to lead the state.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46 seats.

Amid the talk of Fadnavis becoming the CM for the third time, came statements of various Sena leaders that Shinde should continue as the landslide win was under his leadership as the CM.

The BJP, led by Fadnavis, won the highest ever 132 seats for the party, while the Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.

"We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD-U leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision," Mhaske told reporters on Monday.

Mhaske also compared the situation to the leadership dynamics in Haryana, where the BJP contested the assembly elections recently under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.

"The election in Maharashtra was contested under the leadership of Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. This shows that the alliance's leadership should be respected," he said.

On Sunday, state minister Deepak Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai and batted for his continuation as CM.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters.

BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the party would soon hold a meeting of its legislators.

"The NCP chose Ajit Pawar (as its leader in the assembly), and so has Shiv Sena (chosen Shinde as its leader). The BJP will soon call a meeting of its legislators. It is obvious that the BJP wants the CM's post," Danve said.

The final decision would be communicated to the central leadership after the party's internal discussions, he added.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the CM's post, saying leaders of the Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.

Meanwhile, a legislature official dismissed reports that the President's rule may come into force if a new government is not in place by November 26, when the tenure of the14th state assembly ends.

In fact, with the officials of the Election Commission of India submitting copies of the gazette with names of the newly-elected members of the state legislative assembly to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday, the 15th assembly is already in place, an official said.

As per Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act about the publication of results of the state assembly, ”after submission of the notification of the names of the members elected, it shall be deemed that the House has been duly constituted,” the official said.