News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM

Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2024 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid suspense over the Mahayuti's choice for the next chief minister of Maharashtra, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has claimed that the Maratha community wants him to continue in the top post.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his two deputies Eknath Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar celebrate Mahayuti's landslide win in the Maharashtra polls. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

It was also desirable that Shinde should continue as chief minister in view of the coming elections to the local bodies in the state, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine's leaders so far on who should be the next CM.

 

"Shinde successfully provided ten per cent reservation to the Maratha community (under the economically and socially backward category) and helped the community through the Annasaheb Patil and Sarathi corporations," she said, claiming that the community, hence, stood behind the Mahayuti in the elections.

"The demand that the chief minister should be from the Maratha community is gaining strength," she added.

While chief minister Shinde, who hails from western Maharashtra's Satara district, belongs to the politically dominant Maratha community, BJP leader and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, considered to be the frontrunner for the CM's post following the BJP's spectacular performance in the elections, is a Brahmin from Nagpur.

A group of women, meanwhile, met Shinde in Mumbai on Monday to express gratitude for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme under which eligible women get Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme is said to have played a major role in the ruling coalition's electoral success.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
See The Camels Dance
See The Camels Dance
'Love Is Important, Not Religion'
'Love Is Important, Not Religion'
'Film Industry Isn't So Responsible...'
'Film Industry Isn't So Responsible...'
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
How To AVOID LOSSES When Markets Crash
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Will Poll Gamechanger Laadki Bahin...
Will Poll Gamechanger Laadki Bahin...
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances