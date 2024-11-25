Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske on Monday cited the Bihar model to assert that Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, where the ruling Mahayuti has scored a landslide victory in the assembly polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a conversation with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Pravin Darekar batted for Devendra Fadnavis for the CM's post, saying the deputy chief minister is the most capable candidate to lead the state.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46 seats.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Mhaske said Shinde should continue as the CM.

"We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision," the Lok Sabha member said.

Mhaske compared the situation to the leadership dynamics in Haryana, where the BJP contested the assembly elections recently under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.

"The election in Maharashtra was contested under the leadership of Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. This shows that the alliance's leadership should be respected," he said.

On Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut's claims that the BJP might 'use and throw' Shinde after its purpose is served, Mhaske emphasised Shinde's popularity.

"Shinde has established himself as a commoner. He is the most popular leader in recent surveys by some news channels. His name is the frontrunner," he said, defending his party's claim to the post.

On Sunday, state state minister Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai and batted for his continuation as CM.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters.

He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue.

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.

BJP leader Darekar, however, dismissed Mhaske's comments, suggesting it could be his personal opinion rather than the party's stand.

"People have given mandate to Devendra Fadnavis. The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"In my opinion, Fadnavis should become the chief minister. Maharashtra needs an astute and academic leader. He kept the alliance united, gave our allies candidates, and even stepped back when required. He has always maintained coordination," Darekar said.

He said Fadnavis is the most capable candidate to lead the state, particularly given his deep understanding of Maharashtra.

"The people of the state want Fadnavis, who understands Maharashtra very closely. After NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis is the person who understands this state deeply," he said, emphasising that Fadnavis has the administrative skills necessary to take the state forward with the Centre's support.

"Even the Mantralaya administration wishes Fadnavis to become CM," Darekar claimed.

BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the party would soon hold a meeting of its legislators.

"The NCP chose Ajit Pawar (as its leader in the assembly), and so has Shiv Sena (chosen Shinde as its leader). The BJP will soon call a meeting of its legislators. It is obvious that the BJP wants the CM's post," Danve said.

The final decision would be communicated to the central leadership after the party's internal discussions, he added.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the CM's post, saying leaders of the Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday echoed Fadnavis.

"Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.