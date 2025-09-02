HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What was her fault?: Modi breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

What was her fault?: Modi breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 02, 2025 14:28 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply pained by the hurling of abuses at his mother during Congress' recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, and asserted that although he may forgive Rashtriya Janata Dal and the grand old party but people of the eastern state would never pardon them.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a new cooperative initiative for the women associated with self-help groups in Bihar. Photograph: Narendra Modi on YouTube

In his first reaction to the controversy over hurling of abuses at the PM's deceased mother during the yatra in Darbhanga recently, he took a dig at the opposition parties, stating that hurling of abuses at his mother was nothing for those who insult 'Mother India', and that they should be punished.

"My mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused?" he wondered.

 

The PM was addressing a gathering in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a new cooperative initiative for the women associated with self-help groups in Bihar.

Further attacking the RJD, an alliance partner of the Congress, he said that the party headed by Lalu Prasad wants to take revenge from women as it was because of them that the regional party's government was ousted from power in Bihar.

"People who hurl abuses at mothers have the mindset that women are weak. Hurling of abuses at my mother was an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar," he asserted.

He said that Bihar's NDA government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has always worked for the empowerment of women.

Modi virtually launched cooperative -- 'Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited' -- to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to women associated with SHGs in the state.

Transferring Rs 105 crore to the bank account of the new cooperative, he said the institution will promote the entrepreneurship skills of rural women associated with SHGs in Bihar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP workers ransack Cong headquarters in Patna, Kolkata
BJP workers ransack Cong headquarters in Patna, Kolkata
SEE: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna
SEE: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna
Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this
Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's 10 Most Circulated Newspapers

webstory image 2

Green Bonda: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Things You May Not Know About Arundhati Roy

VIDEOS

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram1:16

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram

Nushrratt Bharuccha offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain2:48

Nushrratt Bharuccha offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar...

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja1:02

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV